Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 3,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Get Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 12.13% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.