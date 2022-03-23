Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments (LON:LEG)
Featured Articles
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.