Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of an earnings beat. Earnings jumped 32.4% year over year, given higher demand for new homes despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. Gross margin was up 90 basis points (bps), given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land/asset strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Upbeat expectations for fiscal 2022 are also encouraging. Although shares have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the year have been trending upward over the past seven days. Yet, rising rates, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue are risks.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

NYSE:LEN opened at $88.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

