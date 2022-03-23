Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,211 shares of company stock worth $3,292,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.82. 3,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $243.92 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

