Lethean Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $530,076.71 and approximately $8.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,847.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.72 or 0.07066234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.00285769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00849539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00105206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014030 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.19 or 0.00425193 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

