LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 11,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

