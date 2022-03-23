LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 61,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,292. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

