LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

RNP traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,578. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

