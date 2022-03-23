LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 257.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 481,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,086 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 54,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,774. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

