LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,829. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28.

