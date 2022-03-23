LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,621 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

