LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.96 Million

Brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will report $540.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.68 million and the lowest is $524.10 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $11.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 700,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $19,846,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

