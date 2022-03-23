LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. 571,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,804. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LHCG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

