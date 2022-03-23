Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.19

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $27.35. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 98,862 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.60 and a beta of 1.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.