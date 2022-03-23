Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.19

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $27.35. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 98,862 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

