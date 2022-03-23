Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 4.3%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.39. 1,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,953,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

