Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $147.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

