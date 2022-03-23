Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,435 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,896 shares of company stock valued at $564,088. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

