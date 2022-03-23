Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

