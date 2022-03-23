Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $386.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.55 million and the lowest is $386.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

