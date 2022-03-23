Lincoln Ho Purchases 37,000 Shares of Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) Stock

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Rating) insider Lincoln Ho bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,025.00 ($8,907.41).

Aldoro Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldoro Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, gold, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Narndee Igneous Complex covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometres located in Western Australia.

