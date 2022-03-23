Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €294.85 ($324.01).

LIN opened at €282.30 ($310.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Linde has a 52-week low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a 52-week high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of €269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €276.46.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

