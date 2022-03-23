Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde stock opened at $312.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.68 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

