LiteCoin Ultra Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $2,203.77 and $4.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

