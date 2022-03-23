Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 137,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,623,753 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $28.05.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

