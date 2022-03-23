Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to post sales of $440,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $21.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $22.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.34 million, with estimates ranging from $69.69 million to $81.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

