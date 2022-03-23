LogicMark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.

LGMK stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. LogicMark has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87.

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

