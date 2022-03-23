LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

LON LMP opened at GBX 272 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.65. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

