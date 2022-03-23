LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.67 ($3.75).

LMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th.

LondonMetric Property stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 265.40 ($3.49). 989,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,373. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.65. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 206 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

