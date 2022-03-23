Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,022 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

