Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,154 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.94 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

