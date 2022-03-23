Lotto Trading Down 8.9% This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00286869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.