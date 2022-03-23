M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 982 ($12.93) on Wednesday. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,021.50 ($13.45). The firm has a market cap of £537.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 852.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 830.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.85), for a total value of £22,462.24 ($29,571.14).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

