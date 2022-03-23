Maj Invest Holding A S Has $561.33 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 515,347 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 9.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $561,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

FB stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.95. The stock had a trading volume of 313,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,926,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.21. The firm has a market cap of $587.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

