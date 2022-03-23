ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MANT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 121,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

