Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 259,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 163,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$117.15 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.11.
About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)
Featured Articles
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.