Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 259,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 163,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$117.15 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. The company through a joint venture agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited holds 50% interest in the Douay gold project with 669 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

