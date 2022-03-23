Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 63,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 48,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

