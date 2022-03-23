Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 7,439 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $21.36 on Wednesday, hitting $671.28. 20,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $697.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

