Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.