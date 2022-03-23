Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Markforged alerts:

MKFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 13,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Markforged has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markforged by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 471,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Markforged by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.