Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $135.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DOOR opened at $98.58 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
