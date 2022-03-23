Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 750 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $228.79 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day moving average is $262.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.