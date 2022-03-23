Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after buying an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

