McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,501. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

