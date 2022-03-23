MediShares (MDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,834.00

MediShares (MDS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $25,834.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00107641 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

