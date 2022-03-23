Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.32 Million

Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report sales of $327.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

MEDP stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $162.25. 396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,107. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $3,687,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,207 shares of company stock valued at $23,711,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 37.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,394,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $13,975,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

