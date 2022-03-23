Members Trust Co Acquires 565 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,084. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

