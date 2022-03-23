Members Trust Co Buys 10,334 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $201,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $98,158,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after buying an additional 237,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.15. 1,622,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.36 and its 200-day moving average is $271.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

