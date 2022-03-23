Members Trust Co Has $369.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Members Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 11.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned 1.72% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $369,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. 4,184,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,556. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

