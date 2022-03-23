Members Trust Co Purchases 502 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

