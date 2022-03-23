Members Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Members Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,766,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $108.42. 318,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,982. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

